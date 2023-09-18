His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today, Monday, praised the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who returned to the homeland.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “My brother, Mohammed bin Rashid, and the people of the Emirates participated in celebrating the return of our son, astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “The joy of a nation that is proud of its sons who raised its name to the skies.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “Sultan is an honorable and inspiring model for the youth of the Emirates and Arabs, and a symbol of the ambition of a nation that has no borders. God willing, with people like him among our youth, our banner will remain high and our achievements will continue.”