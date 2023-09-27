Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said: “On the anniversary of the birth of our most honorable Prophet, I pray to God Almighty to bless our world with security, tranquility and stability.”

His Highness stated through his official account on the “X” platform yesterday: “And We have not sent you except as a mercy to the worlds.” On the anniversary of the birth of our most honorable Prophet, I pray to God Almighty to bless our world with security, tranquility and stability, and to overflow with the mercy that He brought, may God bless him and grant him peace. Peace, love and tolerance for all humanity.”

The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments celebrated the anniversary of the Prophet’s birthday,

On this occasion, Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Authority, extended his sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Prime Minister, Ruler. Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Office, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the Emirates and the entire world, asking God that our country be blessed with prosperity and progress as a symbol of coexistence and tolerance. Al Kaabi praised the efforts of the wise leadership to spread the tolerant values ​​​​that our true Islamic religion urged us to embody, and represent the morals of the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, and his dealings with others without discrimination in their religion, creed, and belief. He appreciated the initiatives that are launched from the capital, Abu Dhabi, under the auspices of our wise leadership, following the approach of the founding leader. Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, which aims to consolidate coexistence and spread peace and affection among peoples, which has had a great impact on strengthening the bonds of interdependence between peoples, positive rapprochement, and joint work to make the world safe.

The celebration began with the national anthem, then the recitation of fragrant verses from the Holy Quran, recited by a student from the “Citizenship Throats” project, followed by the speech of “the Authority” on this occasion, presented by Talib Muhammad Al-Shehhi, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs, then the preacher, Dr. Maryam Al-Shehhi, gave a speech entitled “The Prophet May God’s prayers and peace be upon him, the inspiration of the youth.” From the Research Department, Professor Sheikha Al-Shamsi gave a reading of the book “Muhammad is the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him,” which is one of the publications of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

The celebration included the launch of scientific lessons on the Prophet’s biography in its next session, and a video clip of a poem in classical Arabic, “In the Love of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace,” was also shown. The ceremony concluded with prayers from students of the Holy Quran memorization centers.