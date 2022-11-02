His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today at the Beach Palace Maarouf Amin, Vice President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia.

During the meeting, the Vice President conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for good health and wellness, and for the UAE further progress and development.

For his part, His Highness the President of the State entrusted His Excellency Marouf Amin.. to convey his greetings to His Excellency Joko Widodo, wishing him health and happiness and to friendly Indonesia and its people continued prosperity and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them to serve the two countries and their friendly peoples.

The meeting also dealt with the Bali Summit, which will be hosted by Indonesia this November. His Highness wished Indonesia success in hosting the summit and success in its outputs in advancing international efforts and enhancing constructive cooperation within the Group of Twenty to meet the common challenges the world is witnessing in a manner that serves humanity and achieves stability and development. and global prosperity.

