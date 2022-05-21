His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, received two phone calls from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, and Letsie III, King of the friendly Kingdom of Lesotho, during which they offered condolences and sympathy to His Highness and the people of the UAE on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

During their calls, the Prime Minister of India and the King of Lesotho also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates, and expressed their wishes to His Highness to lead the country towards further progress and prosperity, noting their countries’ aspiration to consolidate relations with the UAE during The coming period will push it forward in various fields.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the Indian Prime Minister and King of the Kingdom of Lesotho for their good feelings towards him and the UAE and its people, and wished their two friendly countries continued progress and prosperity.



