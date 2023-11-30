His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” said that on Martyr’s Day, we remember our righteous martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland and in defense of its authentic principles, and their names were recorded in letters of light on the most honorable pages of history.

His Highness added in a blog post published on his official account on the “X” platform on the occasion of Martyr’s Day, which falls on the thirtieth of November every year: “We extend a tribute of appreciation and gratitude to their families who set the most wonderful examples of sacrifice and redemption, and we pray to God to preserve the UAE and perpetuate Her glory and glory.”