His Highness said on the “X” platform today, Saturday: My sincere condolences and sympathy to my brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, on the death of his mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Latifa, praying to God Almighty for her mercy and forgiveness and for the honorable family to have patience and solace.