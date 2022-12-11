His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” made a phone call today with his brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the monarch of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, during which he congratulated him and the brotherly Moroccan people on the rise of the Moroccan national football team to the semi-finals in the FIFA World Cup. football “Qatar 2022”.
His Highness affirmed – during the call – that this first historic achievement for an Arab team spread an atmosphere of joy and happiness and confirmed the ability of the people of Morocco to truly compete in major championships.
His Highness praised the distinguished performance of the Moroccan team, and the great determination and determination they showed to achieve victory, and the high sportsmanship they showed, wishing the Moroccan team success in the remaining round of the tournament.
For his part, His Majesty King Mohammed VI expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations and the fraternal feelings expressed by His Highness towards Morocco and its people, wishing the United Arab Emirates further progress and development.
#State #Morocco #achieved #historic #achievement #Arabs
Leave a Reply