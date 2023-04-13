His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, “is an exceptional leader … and an inspiring national stature, who led the government on 17 years towards excellence and creativity.

His Highness wrote, on Twitter, that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum “made the UAE a global model for the quality of government work.”

And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, added, “My brother, Mohammed bin Rashid.