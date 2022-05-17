His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, had mercy on the deceased of the great nation, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and His Highness indicated that the trust is heavy.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “May God have mercy on my brother Khalifa. The trust is heavy. We ask God for success, help and payment.”

The Dubai Government Media Office published two tweets by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in which he said:

“My brother Muhammad is the safety valve.. My brother Muhammad is the treasure of the nation and the support of the nation.. And the people of the Emirates bet on the future of the Emirates.”

His Highness also affirmed: “God loves us with a brother, friend and leader… Mohamed bin Zayed.”

