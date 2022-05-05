His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, confirmed that May 6, 1976, the anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, is a milestone and a shining sign in the march of our federal state.. On that historic day, the decision was issued to unify our armed forces under One science and leadership; To achieve the hopes of our people for a modern and advanced military force that preserves sovereignty and independence, enhances security and stability, and consolidates the values ​​of loyalty and redemption to the homeland.

This came in His Highness’ speech on the 46th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, which was reported by Dir’ al-Watan magazine.

His Highness stressed that that decision embodied the insightful vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the founding leaders and rulers of the Emirates, may God bless their souls, and their confident determination to move forward in completing the pillars of the Union and strengthening its path. A conscious anticipation from them, that there is no strength, no protection, no development without a strong united army, well trained and armed, highly qualified and ready.

In his speech, His Highness said: “Since its unification, the Armed Forces have remained the faithful guardian of the gains, and the main partner in all the achievements and successes, with the security, safety and stability they provided to our homeland, and a supportive environment for development, and the inspiring model they provided of sacrifice and dedication. For all this, the unification of our armed forces will remain one of our most successful national investments.”

His Highness addressed the officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers, during the speech, expressing his pride in the efficiency, competence, and readiness of our armed forces, and their superior success in absorbing advanced military technology, managing the most advanced and sophisticated weapon systems, and actively engaging in the defense, military and technological industries, supported by our youth, men, institutes and women. And advanced military training centers, colleges and academies, and a national service program that consolidates the values ​​of loyalty and belonging, and implants in our youth the spirit of order, discipline and sacrifice.

His Highness also stressed that “military service is a school for building and refining the national character and enhancing its readiness. Anticipating the challenges of the future and adapting to its changes, and seizing the opportunities that accompany them.”

His Highness said: “I and my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and my brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union The rulers of the Emirates are continuing to develop the capabilities of our national army; arming, organising, training and managing, to enable it to perform its national duties.”

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that “the challenges and dangers that threaten our region and our regional surroundings, and the ongoing tensions and turmoil that the world is witnessing, require us, as leaders of this nation, to be vigilant and prepared, and work to mobilize energies, upgrade capabilities, and possess the latest systems and weapons.” military equipment; To preserve our armed forces at the highest levels of strength, capability, readiness and defensive superiority, in a manner that guarantees our country’s security and stability to enable it to move forward in implementing its ambitious projects, and actively contribute to maintaining international peace and security, combating terrorism, and providing assistance in disaster and conflict areas.

His Highness affirmed the continuation of expanding our military relations and cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries, modernizing our forces, diversifying their sources of armament, and developing our national military industries, which, with their advanced products, have become one of the important tributaries to diversify our knowledge-based national economy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the role of our armed forces extended in the second fifty years and beyond, and our security services had a major role in the achievements of the first fifty.

His Highness stressed that preserving and practicing the 10 principles of the “second” 50 document requires us to move forward in developing and strengthening our own capabilities, foremost among which are the capabilities of our armed forces, security services and civil protection agencies, stressing: “No economic development can be achieved without security and stability. There is no lasting peace without armed forces that preserve and protect it.”

His Highness said: “Thanks to the vision and leadership of our father and the symbol of our country, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God rest his soul), a major operation was launched to build our armed forces, and the launch continued under the leadership of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and my brother the owner of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Here, it must be noted and praised the role of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in the process of developing our armed forces, since His Highness graduated from Sandhurst Military College in the year 1979 and joined the ranks of our armed forces and was included in its ranks. For cadres and leaders.

His Highness supervised the development and implementation of modernization strategies, led the development operations from the field, and lived with soldiers and officers in their camps, and was the driving force for the success of the National Service and Reserve Program since its launch in 2014. It is a program that made a qualitative leap in the formation of our youth, through their military training, Familiarize them with discipline and time management, provide them with leadership skills, deepen the national values ​​in them, and qualify them for actual service if the caller calls.

His Highness noted the resettlement and rehabilitation of all ranks in all branches of arms during a record period.

His Highness also noted the active role of women in the structure of our armed forces, as “the Emirati woman has demonstrated high efficiency in the civilian fields, and efficiency and competence in all tasks of the military field, including participation in military operations.”

He said: “Just as we succeeded in achieving the localization of ranks, we opened the door wide to the defense industries. Since 1992, armament programs have been linked to industrialization and transfer programs. And stimulate the private sector to break into the defense industries. Our specialized periodic exhibitions contributed to exchanging experiences, forming partnerships, and marketing the products of our factories. Today, our defense industries contribute to enhancing the capabilities of our armed forces, supporting our political decision, diversifying our economy, and providing our human resources with distinguished scientific competencies with their knowledge and experience. One of our companies has become among the 25 largest defense industries companies in the world, and the “Made in the UAE” stamp has become a title for quality and perfection.”

His Highness praised the great missions carried out by our armed forces, beginning with their participation within the Arab deterrence forces in Lebanon, and within the Peninsula Shield forces in the war to liberate Kuwait, with the United Nations forces in the Kosovo region, removing mines in southern Lebanon, providing humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, and last but not least Supporting the brotherly Yemeni people, as our forces played a major role in supporting legitimacy in Yemen and rebuilding the infrastructure; In the battles they fought, our forces showed high professionalism, efficiency and courage, which both near and far witnessed.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “Our interest in international and regional developments and changes does not preoccupy us for a moment from following up on the launch of our country in the (second) 50th, after we completed the strategic framework for our work, prepared clear plans, priorities and goals, defined projects and timetables, and developed a vision for the government work system that enhances its readiness. and its ability to anticipate the changes and their trends to ensure the speed of adaptation to them, and to anticipate their effects.”

His Highness saluted the men and women of our armed forces, the nation’s shield and impregnable fortress, and its watchful guard over its security and stability. He also saluted the souls of our righteous martyrs who raised our heads, showed the authenticity of our metal, and studded the chest of every citizen with medals of glory and pride. He saluted their patient families who raised their children on the love of the homeland and the readiness to redeem it with their lives.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, stressed that the UAE believes that peace is the way to achieve the aspirations of peoples and aspirations for progress and prosperity and is working to strengthen the pillars of this peace in the region and find peaceful solutions to regional crises He pointed out that “a stable and sustainable peace needs a force to protect it, especially since the forces hostile to peace are always working to feed the causes of tension and instability in the region, because this is what guarantees their survival and serves their goals and aspirations. Hence, the UAE attaches great importance to the development and modernization of its armed forces. This will remain a top priority during the coming decades, as it was during the past, because it is the protective shield for the homeland in times of peace as well as in times of crises and adversity.

He stressed the UAE’s keenness to create conditions for effective partnerships for development and prosperity in the entire region.

His Highness said: “We are starting a new phase in the history of our dear homeland, during which we seek to achieve great ambitions for the benefit of our people’s progress, development and well-being in various fields, in addition to strengthening our country’s position and influence in the region and the world. Our armed forces are at the heart of all of this, as they are protectors, supportive and enhancers of capabilities. A comprehensive state that inspires reassurance and confidence in the present and the future.

His Highness explained that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, was aware since the beginning of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates that development needs a fence that protects it and a force that preserves its gains and capabilities. Therefore, he gave great importance to the armed forces, developing them and enhancing their capabilities, which is the approach that His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State followed after him.

His Highness congratulated all the sons of the armed forces on this occasion and recalled the sacrifices of the UAE’s righteous martyrs in all locations inside and outside the country, and the solid heroism they made in the UAE national record that will remain forever and inspire generations after generations. He also recalled with appreciation and gratitude all the generations that passed in the history of the prestigious Emirati military institution and the outstanding imprints it left in the process of developing and enhancing its capabilities through the various stages it passed through.

His Highness said: “We look forward, with confidence, ambition and determination, towards further development and modernization of our armed forces during the coming period to remain a symbol of the pride and prevention of the UAE, an aid to truth and justice, a support for brothers and friends, and an element of stability and peace in the region and the world.”

His Highness pointed out that “we live in a turbulent regional and international environment that is rapidly transforming and changing, and that carries with it many sources of threat and danger to the national security of countries everywhere. This imposes on us the highest levels of vigilance and preparedness, and that we are always able to deal with the rapid changes in the world around us with awareness and knowledge.”

His Highness said that the UAE armed forces have become one of the strongest, most advanced and professional armies in the region, thanks to the strategy of development and modernization that extends since the era of Sheikh Zayed “may God have mercy on him”, which focuses on providing our armed forces with all the reasons for excellence, excellence and readiness, whether at the level of training, weapons, equipment or institutes. Specialized that enhances its scientific base and expands the knowledge of its members with all that is new in science and modern military knowledge in all disciplines.

His Highness paid tribute and appreciation to the pioneering daughter of the Emirates, who has contributed effectively and faithfully to the march of our armed forces over the past decades, and has proven her ability to assume the difficult responsibilities of military action with great efficiency, and her important and fundamental role within the UAE military system in the coming years.

He also saluted our youth who accept with love and loyalty to perform the national and reserve service, and are keen to benefit from it in enhancing their capabilities and expanding their expertise and knowledge to serve their country in all national work sites.

His Highness stressed that “the human element, despite the importance of modern weapons and equipment in enhancing the capabilities of our armed forces, remains the most important because it is entrusted with their use, and carries in his heart and mind the values ​​of loyalty to the homeland and sacrifice for it with all precious and precious.”

