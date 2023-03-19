His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, affirmed that Syria’s absence from its brothers has been long and it is time for it to return to them and to its Arab surroundings.
This came during His Highness’s reception, today, Sunday, of His Excellency Bashar Al-Assad, President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, who arrived in the UAE on an official visit, during which he was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Asma Al-Assad.
His Highness and President Bashar al-Assad discussed the brotherly relations between the two countries, ways to advance cooperation and constructive joint work that contribute to achieving their mutual interests, as well as a number of issues of common concern.
His Highness welcomed, at the beginning of the talks session that took place at Al-Watan Palace, President Bashar Al-Assad and the accompanying delegation in his second country, the UAE.
His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to His Excellency and the brotherly Syrian people for the victims of the earthquake in Syria, stressing his confidence in Syria’s ability and the determination of its people to overcome these circumstances and move Syria to a new stage of stability and prosperity.
His Highness was briefed by President Bashar al-Assad on the latest developments and political developments in the Syrian arena, as well as the repercussions of the earthquake that the country witnessed, stressing the UAE’s solidarity with Syria and its standing by its brotherly people in these circumstances.
His Highness added, “Your brothers in the UAE stand with you heart and soul.” His Highness stressed the need to make all available efforts to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees with dignity and dignity to their country, and His Highness expressed the UAE’s support for the dialogue between Syria and Turkey to make progress in the file of the return of refugees.
His Highness praised the role of the resident Syrian community and their participation in the process of construction and development in the UAE, and emphasized the depth of the established relations between the two brotherly peoples.
For his part, the Syrian President expressed his thanks and appreciation for the position of the UAE government and people and its urgent response in dealing with the ordeal of the earthquake. He said that the UAE’s assistance was qualitative and provided with love, friendliness and brotherhood, and left a great impact on the souls of the Syrian people. He also expressed his thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s embrace of the Syrian community during various circumstances.
He praised the virtues of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his original approach to establishing the UAE, which is now reflected in its stances towards its brothers. His Excellency affirmed his country’s keenness to sustain strengthening its brotherly relations with the UAE.
He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the warm reception and hospitality that he and the accompanying delegation had received since his arrival in the country.
His Excellency the Syrian President wrote a speech in the VIP visitor’s book, during which he expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and his hopes that the visit would be a good beginning for further development and prosperity for the relations of the two brotherly countries.
His Highness the Head of State held a luncheon in honor of the Syrian President.
The talks and banquet were attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, and His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi. Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister Justice, and His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.
From the Syrian side, they were attended by the delegation accompanying the President, which includes His Excellency Dr. Samer Al-Khalil, Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, His Excellency Mansour Azzam, Minister of Presidency Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Boutros Hallaq, Minister of Information, Dr. Ayman Sousan, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Dr. Ghassan Abbas, Chargé d’Affairs of the Syrian Embassy to Country.
His Excellency the Syrian President left the country, where he was seen off at the presidential airport by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs and officials.
