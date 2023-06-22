Yesterday, a “tweet” published by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter” witnessed a wide interaction, and he asked through it: “International Father’s Day.. do you know him?”

The name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, topped the list of the most popular on Twitter, a few hours after the publication of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s tweet.

His Highness also published a tweet on the same occasion, in which he recalled the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, stressing that “the origin of everything we are in began with his hands.”

His Highness said in his tweet: “Our father Zayed, may God have mercy on him, always fills our memories, and we recall with our children and our family how he devoted his life as a father to a family and a country, and devoted himself generously for the sake of the happiness of his countrymen. The Universal Father) I salute the fathers in the Emirates and the world, and I appreciate their giving and dedication to the family and society.

And His Highness’s tweet witnessed a great interaction from readers and followers, after it was published directly on the social networking site “Twitter”, as “Khalifa bin Issa” wrote: “We know him, the father is a great and invaluable blessing. On this day, we remember our father, whom we have not forgotten and will never forget, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (may God have mercy on him). He is in our hearts always and forever, sir.

An Emirati Bouzaid commented, saying: “You are our father from Zayed’s heels. You are Zayed and you are Muhammad.”

Hamed Al Hosani tweeted: “Zayed was absent from us physically, but he remained alive in our hearts.. May God have mercy on him with the abundance of his mercy. And you are the older brother of every Emirati.. May God prolong your life and bless it..and help you to serve the country and the people.”

Thaloub said: “How can it not be known, O Zaydina, to whose light virtues are attributed and attributed?”

And «Ahmed Fawzi» published a picture of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, commenting: «This man and the blessing of the father, may God forgive him and have mercy on him, Lord of the worlds».

And “Khalifa” said: “You are our father after Zayed and Khalifa .. May you be an asset to us, O Boyah, and may my Lord protect you and prolong your life and give you health and wellness .. May God protect and protect you, sir.”

And “Sultan Al-Qarn Al-Jahuri” attached a picture of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan gathering with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying: “Yes, we know him, sir, our dear late father, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, the builder of our dear homeland, the Emirates.”

And “Dr. Adel Saeed Sajwani” wrote, saying: “The father is the only person in this world who wishes to see his children better than him. May God protect you, our dear father.”

Hamad published a video clip of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, commenting: “May God have mercy on him and grant him the highest paradise. And God preserves you, Bukhaled, and makes you an asset, and does not deprive us of your health and wellness.”

And “Engineer Jaber Al-Ahbabi” tweeted: “How do we not know the father, the founding leader, may God have mercy on him and put him in his spacious gardens, and you increased us after Zayed. May God protect you and prolong your life.. Mohammed bin Zayed, our glory and our pride.”

And Al-Suwaidi wrote: “May God protect you, my dear father, and may God have mercy on the leader, the founding father.”

“The journalist Hassan Al Jasmi” said: “It is enough for us to be proud… if they told us (Zayed’s son)… the wise man… the owner of vast virtues in all parts of the earth,” adding: “Sir… we know him… because people know us because of him… people She appreciates us because of him.. She loves us because they love him.. He was a father every day, every year, and forever.

And Sarah Al-Shehhi wrote: “Papa Zayed.

Nashwa Al Ruwaini said: “An entire people belongs to his father and the whole world calls him the children of Zayed. May God have mercy on the wise man of the Arabs, and may God prolong your life, sir. We are in your arms and under your banner.

“Jawaher” said: “You are our father after Zayed Al-Khair. May God protect you and prolong your life.”

Yesterday coincided with International Father’s Day, which is a global social celebration dedicated to honoring fathers, and is celebrated on different days around the world.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

•”Our father Zayed gave himself generously for the sake of the happiness of his countrymen… The origin of all that we are in began with his hands.”

•”I salute the fathers in the UAE and the world, and I appreciate their giving and dedication to the family and society.”