His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” said that he discussed with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic, the strengthening of strategic relations between the two countries, today, Saturday.

His Highness wrote on Twitter, “I was pleased to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “We discussed strengthening strategic relations between the two countries and pushing forward their economic partnership.”

His Highness affirmed that “the UAE is keen to deepen cooperation with its friends to support peace and prosperity in the region and the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, arrived today, Saturday, in Istanbul, on a working visit to the Republic of Turkey.