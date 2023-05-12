His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, said today, Thursday, that he discussed with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the friendly French Republic, the strategic partnership that brings the two countries together.

His Highness added on Twitter, “I discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris … the strategic partnership that brings the two countries together and our common ambition to strengthen and develop it in various fields.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added that he also discussed “the importance of continuing coordination and consultation on regional and international issues, and efforts to achieve stability and prosperity in the region.”