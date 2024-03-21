His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, affirmed that mothers’ giving, their sacrifices, and their lofty mission in education and human building are an important foundation in our society.

Soh said through his official account on the “X” platform: “Mothers’ giving, their sacrifices, and their sublime mission in education and human building are an important foundation in our society. By celebrating Mother’s Day, we express our appreciation for her role and the meanings that motherhood represents for the individual, family, and society.”

His Highness added: “Happy New Year to mothers in the Emirates and the world in good health.”