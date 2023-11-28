His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the brotherly Saudi people on the occasion of Riyadh’s victory in organizing Expo 2030.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: We congratulate the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the brotherly Saudi people, on Riyadh’s victory in organizing Expo 2030, and we are confident that Expo Riyadh will be a landmark in the history of the exhibition. The support received by the Kingdom reflects global confidence in it and in its orientations supporting development and prosperity.