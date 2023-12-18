His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, blessed his brother His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the occasion of the National Day of the sisterly State of Qatar.

His Highness wrote, “I congratulate my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and the brotherly Qatari people on the occasion of National Day, wishing the State of Qatar continued progress and development.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, on the “X” website (formerly Twitter), that “Emirati-Qatari relations are fraternal and well-established, and we are moving together towards strengthening them and expanding their horizons in various fields, in a way that brings goodness and prosperity to the two countries and their brotherly peoples.”