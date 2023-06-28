His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, blessed his fellow rulers, the people of the Emirates, the residents on its land, and the Arab and Islamic peoples, on the blessed Eid Al-Adha.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “I congratulate my brothers, the rulers and the people of the Emirates and the residents on its land and the Arab and Islamic peoples, on the blessed Eid Al-Adha..and I pray to God Almighty that peace and security prevail throughout the whole world..Eid is an occasion for compassion, love and tolerance..and what Humanity is in dire need of inspiration from these meanings for a world of stability and prosperity.”