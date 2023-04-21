His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, stressed the close link between sustainable economic development and climate action, and their necessity to ensure a better quality of life for people, adding that “the UAE has placed climate action at the heart of its strategy aimed at achieving sustainable economic and social growth, in conjunction with commitment responsibility towards the environment and future generations.

This came during His Highness’ participation – remotely – in the “Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change”, which was called for by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and witnessed the participation of a number of world leaders and heads of government.

The UAE was invited to participate in the forum as it is the host country for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

His Highness the President of the State said, in a speech delivered during the forum, that the UAE was the first Gulf country to ratify the “Paris Agreement”, and the first country in the region to commit to reducing emissions in all economic sectors by 2030, and also announced its strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. .

His Highness said, “We have invested more than $150 billion in climate action, and we have ambitious plans for more future investments in this field.”

His Highness also affirmed that the UAE, during its presidency of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), will make all available efforts to achieve radical progress in climate action, move from setting goals to achieving them, and reach a comprehensive action plan for the benefit of people and the planet.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “There is a close relationship between energy and climate change, so we must accelerate the logical, realistic and balanced global transition in the energy sector by increasing the production capacity of renewable energy, by no less than three times, and doubling hydrogen production.” In this context, stressing the need to strengthen international cooperation in technology transfer and provide the necessary financing to support the transition in the energy sector and deal with losses and damages, especially in the countries of the South and the societies most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change.

His Highness stressed the importance of developed countries implementing their pledge to provide 100 billion dollars to developing countries and the need to develop the performance of international financial institutions to ensure keeping pace with these requirements, and securing the necessary financing to stimulate investments. This danger, provided there is a real will for urgent international collective action to deal with it.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE will make sure that the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is the major turning point in this field.

At the end of his speech, His Highness addressed an open invitation to the world for the UAE’s participation, from now on, in the efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving a quantum leap in climate action, expressing his confidence and optimism that this invitation will be answered.

His Highness, the President of the State, posted a post on his Twitter page, after the forum

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, the President of the Republic of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, the President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Borek, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of The European Council, Charles Michel, and the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Duk-soo, President of the United Mexican States Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammad Buhari, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Storr, and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip also participated. Erdogan, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and a number of representatives of states and governments.

