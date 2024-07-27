His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, congratulated, during a phone call, His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term in the recent elections.

His Highness the President of the State expressed his wishes to President Paul Kagame for success in leading his country and achieving the aspirations of his people for development and prosperity.

During the call, His Highness the President of the State expressed his aspiration to continue working with President Paul Kagame during the coming period to enhance Emirati-Rwandan cooperation at various levels for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

For his part, His Excellency the Rwandan President thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations and the good feelings he expressed towards his country and people, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity, and stressing his keenness to advance cooperation and fruitful joint work between the UAE and Rwanda to achieve their mutual interests.