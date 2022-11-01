His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, made a phone call last night with His Excellency Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, during which he congratulated him on his election as President of the friendly Federal Republic of Brazil in the recent presidential elections, wishing him success in his new duties in the service of his country and people.

His Highness expressed his aspiration for cooperation and joint work with the elected Brazilian President, during the coming period, to continue strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, especially development and economic fields, for the good and development of the two friendly countries and peoples.

For his part, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations and good feelings, stressing his keenness to develop Emirati-Brazilian relations at various levels.