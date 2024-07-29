His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said that the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and Chile is a qualitative leap in the course of relations between the two countries.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform: “I was pleased to meet His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font today in Abu Dhabi.”

His Highness the President of the State added, “We discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in priority areas.

His Highness explained, “We witnessed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Chile, which is a qualitative leap in the course of their relations and will build bridges of economic cooperation and enhance lasting prosperity and development for our two peoples.”