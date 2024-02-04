His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said that coexistence and dialogue are the foundations of peace and stability in the world.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “On the International Day of Human Fraternity, we affirm that coexistence, dialogue, and enhancing awareness of common human values ​​among people, regardless of their religions and races, are the basis of peace, stability, and prosperity in the entire world.”

The United Nations approved a proposal, submitted by the UAE, to adopt February 4 of each year as the International Day of Human Fraternity.

On that day, His Eminence the Grand Imam, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, presented the historic Human Fraternity Document in Abu Dhabi in 2019.