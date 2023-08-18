His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State (may God protect him), affirmed that the UAE’s approach is to build bridges of cooperation with various countries of the world, the UAE’s approach, for stability, peace and prosperity for all.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform: I was pleased to meet friend Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa.. We discussed strengthening relations between the UAE and Ethiopia in the areas of economy and sustainability, and ways to achieve the goals of the ambitious development partnership between them for the benefit of their peoples.