His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, announced the UAE’s contribution of $100 million to support development projects in countries affected by the phenomenon of irregular migration, including support for the initiatives put forward in the “Rome Process”.

This came during His Highness’s participation in the International Conference on Development and Migration, which began yesterday in the Italian capital, Rome.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a speech on the occasion of the “Development and Migration Conference”, thanked the friendly Italian Republic for hosting the important conference and inviting the UAE to participate in it.

His Highness said that the conference confirms the desire of our countries to enhance cooperation, integration and joint action on an international issue of great importance and sensitivity, which is the issue of irregular migration, in a way that serves the aspirations of peoples towards stability, development and prosperity.

His Highness added that the conference is being held at an important stage that the world is going through and requires more solidarity and solidarity among its countries, and we in the UAE firmly believe that international collective action and building bridges of cooperation between different countries of the world is the way to face common global challenges, advance the human being and ensure a prosperous future for future generations.

His Highness the President of the State stressed that the phenomenon of irregular migration, which leads to the loss of thousands of human lives annually, is one of the most serious challenges facing the world today, stressing that this phenomenon needs a comprehensive treatment based mainly on development and stability, because development brings stability and peace, whether within societies or at the international level.

His Highness added that dealing with cases of displacement, such as asylum or migration, requires strengthening joint efforts to address the main causes through comprehensive development efforts, and close cooperation between all affected countries, which include countries of origin and transit, and countries hosting refugees and migrants, in addition to the support of international and regional agencies and initiatives, to build on what has been previously achieved in facing these challenges. His Highness said that climate change is one of the main causes of irregular migration, as it causes drought, destroys agricultural crops, and increases poverty in many countries. In this context, His Highness expressed his aspiration to meet the heads of state and their delegations participating in the Conference of the Parties to the twenty-eighth United Nations Framework Convention (COP28), which the UAE will host at the end of this year. His Highness added, “We seek, through the conference, to accelerate international efforts to address the effects of climate change, and to support the implementation of the outputs of previous conferences.”

In this context, His Highness affirmed that the UAE believes in the importance of the role of diplomacy and dialogue as tools for building confidence, and will remain supportive of global peace and stability and an advocate for cooperation for the good of humanity.

At the end of his speech, His Highness the President of the State expressed his thanks to friendly Italy for its efforts in coordinating the conference, wishing success for the conference in producing results that serve development, stability and peace in the world. The conference was inaugurated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in the presence of heads of state and government, relevant officials and experts, as well as representatives of many regional and international organizations and institutions concerned with migration issues and challenges, economic and social development, and others. The conference discussed the challenges of irregular migration and the urgent need to find integrated solutions that address its root causes, as well as searching for ways to reduce this phenomenon, which is closely linked to the factors of social and economic development, security and stability in the countries of immigration, in addition to intensifying international collective action and constructive cooperation to contribute to protecting the lives of migrants, and preserving their dignity and their right to a decent life, as these migrations cause the loss of thousands of human lives annually. His Highness, the Head of State, arrived at the headquarters of the conference, which is being held at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and was received by Italian Prime Minister Giorga Meloni. Earlier yesterday, His Highness arrived in Rome on a working visit to the Italian Republic to participate in the “International Conference on Development and Migration” hosted by Italy. During the visit, His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, and Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi.

