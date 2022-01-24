As expected, the first day to elect the thirteenth President of the Italian Republic did not go well: 672 blank ballots, many goliardic preferences including Amadeus, Bruno Vespa and Piero Angela

Black smoke on the first ballot for the election of the President of the Republic. But it was widely expected. During the counting, which lasted about an hour and carried out by the President of the Chamber Roberto Fico, it emerged that the vast majority opted for the white ballot: 672 to be precise, two thirds of the plenum. There were 49 void ballots, 88 dispersed votes. 976 present and voting

between blank cards and surprise names – Surprisingly, there are some goliardic votes for Amadeus, Bruno Vespa, Claudio Lotito, Alberto Angela, Alfonso Signorini, Giuseppe Cruciani, Mauro Corona and Claudio Sabelli Fioretti. Even to Judge Borsellino’s brother, Salvatore. And sport also peeps out, with the vote “won” by Dino Zoff. Among the politicians, votes for Berlusconi, Tajani, Bossi, Bersani, Cartabia and Mattarella. The most voted? With 36 preferences, the magistrate, university professor and vice president of the Constitutional Court Paolo Maddalena, chosen by the M5S and Alternative exiles. See also Mysterious activity discovered near black hole in Milky Way

the program – And now? Contacts between the parties are intensifying to overcome the impasse but it seems probable that until Thursday – when the quorum will be lowered – there will be no news and the black smoke will be repeated. Tomorrow (starting at 15) and Wednesday 2nd and 3rd ballots, but things will start to get serious from the fourth ballot on Thursday, when the majority needed to elect the president will drop from 672 to 505 electors.

