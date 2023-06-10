His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” arrived today in Istanbul on a working visit to the friendly Republic of Turkey, during which he will discuss strengthening strategic relations and advancing the comprehensive economic partnership that brings the two countries together.

Upon his arrival at the airport, His Highness was received by His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey.

Also in the reception was His Excellency Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of ministers and senior officials.. while a group of honor guards lined up to salute His Highness.

His Highness is accompanied during the visit by a delegation that includes: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Security Council and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology