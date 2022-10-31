His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received yesterday the President of the friendly Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Sader Jabarov, who is on a working visit to the country that will last for several days.

During the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the guest president, expressing his hope that the visit would constitute important support for the future of relations between the two countries and their tracks in various fields.

His Highness the President and President Sadir Jabarov discussed, during the meeting, friendship relations and the opportunities available to expand the horizons of cooperation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, tourism and other aspects that serve development and contribute to achieving the two countries’ aspirations for the future.

The two sides affirmed mutual interest in consolidating relations between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan, which has witnessed remarkable development and growth over the past years, pointing to the many potentials available to the two countries, which constitute solid pillars to advance their cooperation and constructive joint work that serves their interests.

During the meeting, Jabarov also announced his initiative to name the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, one of the icy mountain peaks in the Kyrgyz Republic, in honor of his immortal human exploits and values, and his pride in his role in strengthening the established relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. UAE and Kyrgyzstan.. Jabarov handed over to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a documentary certificate in this regard, and announced the launch of the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, on a government school.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Kyrgyz President for this generous gesture.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sader Jabarov witnessed the exchange of a number of memoranda of understanding and agreements between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan, aimed at strengthening joint bilateral cooperation in various fields that serve development efforts in the two countries.

The ceremony of memorandums and agreements exchanged by the two sides at the Beach Palace included a memorandum of understanding for financial and technical cooperation exchanged by Minister of State for Financial Affairs Muhammad bin Hadi Al-Husseini and Kyrgyz Minister of Finance Almaz Bakitayev, and a memorandum of cooperation in the field of energy exchanged by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al-Mazrouei, And his Kyrgyz counterpart, Energy Minister Talaybek Ibraev.

A memorandum in the field of environment was also exchanged between the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, and the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Kyrgyzstan, Dinara Kutmanova, and a diplomatic memorandum regarding amendments to the memorandum of understanding signed on 1/17/2017, related to the exemption of entry visas for visa holders. Diplomatic passports were exchanged by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and on the part of Kyrgyzstan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeenbek Golobaev.

The ceremony of memoranda and agreements also included a memorandum of understanding in the field of cybersecurity, exchanged by Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al-Sayegh, and by Kyrgyzstan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Golobayev, and a memorandum of understanding between the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, exchanged by the Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE Khaled Mohamed Salem Balama Al-Tamimi, the President of the Kyrgyz National Bank, Kubanchik Bokontaev, and a twinning agreement between the cities of Abu Dhabi and Bishkek, exchanged by the Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Member of the Executive Council Falah Muhammad Al-Ahbabi, and the Mayor of Bishkek Emilbek Abdikadyrov.

It also included a memorandum of understanding in the field of Islamic affairs, exchanged by the Head of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi, and the Director of the State Committee for Religious Affairs in Kyrgyzstan, Nabay Abdikarov, and a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Kyrgyz Cabinet, exchanged by the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Muhammad Saif Al-Suwaidi. and Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Aman Gildyev.

• Jabarov announced the launch of the name Zayed on one of the tops of the icebergs in Kyrgyzstan and on a public school.



• The two sides affirmed their keenness to consolidate relations that have witnessed remarkable development and growth during the past years.