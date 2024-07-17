Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, discussed the development of strategic relations between the two countries, especially in development fields, within the framework of the comprehensive economic partnership that brings them together and the joint keenness to continue pushing it forward, in a way that contributes to achieving the visions of the two countries towards sustainable development and prosperity.

At the beginning of the talks held by the two sides at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the Indonesian President’s visit to his second country, the UAE, which crowns an important journey of fruitful relations between the two countries and constructive joint work for the benefit of their peoples.

His Highness and the Indonesian President reviewed various aspects of cooperation, especially economic, investment, renewable energy, food security, infrastructure, education, health, climate action, the environment, and other areas that represent sustainable development priorities in the two countries.

During the meeting, His Highness the President of the State expressed his appreciation for the important role played by His Excellency the Indonesian President in developing relations between the two countries and the prosperity of their cooperation, as well as his personal interest in providing all means for progress in these relations. His Highness also expressed his appreciation for working with President Joko Widodo over the past years to develop relations between the two countries and enhance their common interests. His Highness said: “Thank God, we have been able to achieve qualitative achievements in this path, whether in the fields of renewable energy, trade, food security, infrastructure, transportation, education, health, climate action, and others.”

His Highness added: “The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2022 represented a qualitative turning point that contributed to expanding the horizons of economic cooperation and serving the joint development of both the UAE and Indonesia.”

His Highness said: “When President Joko Widodo assumed the presidency of Indonesia in 2014, the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Indonesia was $2.7 billion. Last year, it reached $4.4 billion, in addition to the completion of agreements for projects exceeding $21 billion in Indonesia during 2023. We are still looking forward to new qualitative investments between the two countries.”

His Highness the President of the State pointed out that the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo, Joko Widodo Street and Joko Widodo Mosque in Abu Dhabi, in addition to Mohammed bin Zayed Street, the Mohammed bin Zayed – Joko Widodo Crimean Research Centre, and the Mohammed bin Zayed School of Future Studies in Indonesia… will remain symbols of the depth of our friendship, a source of inspiration for future generations in both countries, and an embodiment of the uniqueness of the relations between them.

His Highness stressed that the UAE-Indonesia relations will always remain a model of development and growth.

For his part, the Indonesian President expressed his pride in the constructive cooperation with His Highness the President of the State over the past ten years, looking forward to continuing to consolidate relations between the UAE and Indonesia during the next stage.

In this context, he welcomed the agreements announced today by the two sides in many vital areas, stressing that they contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries.

He also pointed out the importance of strengthening relations, especially in the fields of renewable energy, environment and climate action, in addition to trade and investment, within the framework of the comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries, noting that the UAE is the first country in the Middle East to have this partnership with Indonesia.

The Indonesian President wrote a word in the visitors’ book, in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception he received during the visit, and his wishes for further progress and development in the path of relations between the two countries during the next stage.

His Highness the President of the State hosted a luncheon in honour of His Excellency the Indonesian President and the accompanying delegation.

Memoranda of Understanding

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Joko Widodo witnessed the announcement of a number of memoranda of understanding and agreements between the UAE and Indonesia, aimed at developing areas of bilateral cooperation. These included the following: a cooperation agreement to install solar energy systems on the roofs of industrial and commercial facilities in Indonesia, a memorandum of understanding on general budget management, a memorandum of understanding between the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and the Central Bank of Indonesia on smart systems, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, a memorandum of understanding between the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates and the Ministry of Coordination, Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia regarding the project to establish the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Joko Widodo Mangrove Research Center in Bali, Indonesia, a memorandum of understanding between the Dubai International Financial Center and the Financial Authority in Nusantara, a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Government-Owned Enterprises of Indonesia and Eagle Hills Real Estate Company on cooperation in the field of real estate development, tourism investment, airport and hotel management, and a framework agreement on maritime patrol aircraft.

The meeting, the banquet and the ceremony announcing the agreements were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; and Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdul Allah Al Dahhak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the President of the State for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Khalid Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, His Excellency Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council, His Excellency Abdullah Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and a number of senior officials in the country. The meeting and ceremony were also attended by the delegation accompanying His Excellency President Joko Widodo, which includes a number of ministers and senior officials in Indonesia.