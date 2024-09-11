His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, discussed various aspects of cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to enhance their strategic relations, especially in the economic and development fields, in a way that serves their common interests.

This came during His Highness the President of the State’s reception of the Cypriot President, who is on a working visit to the country, where His Highness welcomed the guest President to the UAE, wishing him a successful visit in developing paths of cooperation between the two countries at various levels.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the UAE-Cyprus relations and joint work to develop them, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, energy, and other areas that bring goodness and development to the peoples of the two countries.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, most notably developments in the Middle East, and the importance of working to contain the escalation in the region, to avoid further tension that threatens regional peace and stability, as well as the need to open horizons for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to resolve conflicts in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Nikos Christodoulides discussed cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Amalthea Sea Corridor Initiative, stressing the importance of an immediate ceasefire in the Strip to provide the appropriate conditions for providing more adequate, safe and sustainable humanitarian support to its residents.

His Highness the President of the State expressed his appreciation for Cyprus’ efforts and initiatives in the field of humanitarian support for the Gaza Strip, especially through the sea corridor between Cyprus and the Strip, pointing out the UAE’s keenness to enhance cooperation with it and with various parties in the region and the world in this regard.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, as well as the delegation accompanying the Cypriot President.