His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received yesterday at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders.

During the meeting, His Highness welcomed Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, wishing him good health and a successful visit to his second country, the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing cooperation between the relevant authorities in the United Arab Emirates, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and the Muslim Council of Elders, to consolidate common human values ​​and establish a culture of coexistence, civilized dialogue and peace among different cultures and peoples in the world, based on the principles of the “Human Fraternity” Document signed by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, in February 2019 in Abu Dhabi. The meeting also touched on the Muslim Council of Elders’ initiative, which is being considered to launch to enhance the role of religious scholars and symbols in supporting development and peace efforts in the world, under the title “Alliance of Religions for Development and Peace”, in cooperation with the Republic of Indonesia.

His Highness and Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the valuable efforts made by His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb in spreading the message of tolerance and human coexistence and promoting the culture of respect for others, in addition to Al-Azhar’s pivotal role in introducing the true image of Islam and preserving its tolerant message calling for goodness, peace and harmony.

For his part, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar praised the initiatives of His Highness the President of the State and his charitable efforts in support of peace and development at the regional and global levels, in addition to His Highness’s humanitarian approach that targets, builds and empowers people in various regions of the world.

His Eminence appreciated the interest that the UAE gives to the issues of the Islamic nation, as an extension of its historical positions in supporting its brothers, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause and supporting the brotherly Palestinian people at various levels.

His Eminence referred to the efforts of Al-Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders in promoting the values ​​of peace, coexistence and human brotherhood, in addition to confronting hate speech and extremism and working to activate the role of religious scholars and sages in confronting contemporary human challenges.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and Counselor Mohammed Abdul Salam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders.

