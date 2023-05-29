The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Monday (29) the anticipation of the general elections in the country for July 23, after the bad result of the Socialist Party (PSOE), to which he is affiliated, in the municipal elections and regionals held on Sunday.

Speaking in Madrid, Sánchez explained that, after the decision is communicated to the head of state, King Felipe VI, the formal call for elections will be published tomorrow, with the dissolution of Parliament.

Sánchez said that an extraordinary meeting of the government, formed in a coalition between the PSOE and another leftist party, Unidas Podemos, is scheduled for this afternoon.

The head of the Spanish government said that the anticipation of the elections – which would initially take place at the end of the year – is due to the results of Sunday’s elections for city halls and several regional governments, which meant the loss of institutional power for the socialists.

These elections marked a shift to the right in Spain, with the victory of the conservative Popular Party (PP).

The president of the government claimed to have assumed “in first person” these results, in which voters sent “a message that goes beyond” municipal and regional governments.

“The best thing is for the Spaniards to take the floor and speak out,” he emphasized, after noting that many city halls and regional governments will be headed by not only conservatives, but also the Vox party.

“I believe it is necessary to respond and submit our democratic mandate” to the polls, he said.

Sánchez argued that his government has fulfilled the proposed program and that Spain is on the verge of overcoming the economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequences of the war in Ukraine, in a context of economic growth and job creation.

The announcement took place a few weeks before Spain assumes the rotating presidency of the European Union, which will happen in the second half of the year.

Sánchez’s statement, held at the Palacio de la Moncloa, the seat of government, was his first after the regional election and took place shortly before he met in the Spanish capital with the executive of the PSOE, the party of which he is secretary general.

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, had stated on social media, shortly before, that “soon” there will be “another election night” in Spain.

The PP was the most voted party on Sunday considering the national total, with 31.53% and almost 7 million votes — 761 thousand more than the PSOE, which obtained 28.11%. In addition, the Conservatives had 1.7 million more votes than they received in previous municipal and regional elections in 2019.