The head of the Belgorod region condemned officials who abandoned the restoration of the region

The head of the Belgorod region, which is being shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Vyacheslav Gladkov, condemned the officials who abandoned the restoration of Belgorod and accused them of deception. Since April 2024, Belgorod has been a calm city, the governor said at an operational meeting, transmits “World of Belogorye”.

The head of the shelled region in Russia said that 264 authorized houses in the city have not yet begun to be restored, although money for this was allocated a month and a half ago.

“In order to restore quickly, we use money from an off-budget fund. (…) Therefore, when you tell me that you have not completed the volume of work due to the lack of advance funding, you are deceiving me. (…) You not only need to put everything in your mouth, you also need to move your jaw so that you can chew it. Why do we need an administration then, if the government does most of the work? (…) You cannot organize the process in a calm environment, without explosions, without shelling (…). You simply abandoned the matter,” Gladkov said.

The governor ordered the restoration of 734 facilities by August 4; he expects a response on the work on half of the facilities by the end of July.

On the night of July 29, air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 39 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over regions of Russia, including 9 over the Belgorod region.