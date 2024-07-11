Mexico City.- Luis Crescencio Sandoval, Secretary of National Defense in Mexico, has once again tested positive for Covid-19.

The head of the Sedena is stable, isolated and recovering at home, according to national media.

The media reports that this is the fourth time that Sandoval, now 64 years old, has contracted Covid-19.

Until Sandoval is discharged, the Chief of the Joint Staff of Sedena, General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, will assume responsibilities at Sedena, they added.

In fact, Trevilla Trejo was at the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the National Palace, representing General Sandoval.

The Contagions of Covid-19 of Sandoval:

First time, February 8, 2021

Second time, February 17, 2022

Third time, August 22, 2022

It is worth remembering that the Covid-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Sedena previously reported that, from March 27, 2020, to January 12, 2022, 249 members of the Mexican Army lost their lives due to the effects of Covid-19 (or SARS-CoV-2 virus).