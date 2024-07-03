Mamiashvili expressed hope that the arrest of coach Ismatzoda was a misunderstanding

The head of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) Mikhail Mamiashvili responded to the arrest of the coach of the national freestyle wrestling team Alisheri Ismatzoda. His words are quoted by “Match TV”.

The functionary expressed hope that this was a misunderstanding. “I have never had close contact with him, but according to his characteristics, Alisheri is a responsible person, graduated from the Russian State University of Physical Culture. I am sure that extremely professional and objective events will be held without bias,” Mamiashvili said.

Alisheri’s arrest was reported earlier on July 3. He is accused of inciting, recruiting or otherwise involving a person in committing at least one terrorist crime or preparing a person for the purpose of committing such a crime. He faces imprisonment for a term of 7 to 15 years.

Ismatzoda was born in 1992. He is a master of sports in freestyle wrestling and a top-category coach.