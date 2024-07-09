The head of the Astrakhan region reported an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the region

On the morning of July 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack the Astrakhan region. This was reported by the head of the region Igor Babushkin in Telegram.

Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were detected in the northern part of the region.

The attack was successfully repelled, no one was hurt, the governor emphasized. Babushkin did not provide any other information about the incident, in particular, the number of drones involved in the attack.

On the night of July 9, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Volgograd Region. Thus, the cities of Frolovo and Kalach-na-Donu came under attack. In the latter, an oil depot caught fire after the attack.