Tuva Head Khovalyg: Evacuation Possible in Tandinsky District Due to Forest Fires

In the Tandinsky district of Tuva, local residents may be evacuated due to forest fires. This was reported by the head of the Russian region, Vladislav Khovalyg, in his Telegram-channel.

“Due to the smoke in Bai-Khaak, I have instructed the leadership of the Tuva Ministry of Health to keep transport ready. If necessary, we will evacuate residents from the risk group, who have health problems in such conditions,” the head of Tuva wrote.

He added that Rospotrebnadzor specialists will take air samples in the village of Bai-Khaak. Khovalyg also called on doctors to be more careful in responding to calls from the population.

Earlier it was reported that 29 forest fires were extinguished in nine Russian regions in one day. In total, almost four thousand people, 474 units of equipment and more than 30 aircraft were involved in extinguishing the fires.