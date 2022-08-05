





MOSCOW (Reuters) – The director of a Russian laboratory working on hypersonic missiles, a weapon in which President Vladimir Putin claims a strategic advantage for Russia, has been arrested on suspicion of treason, state news agency Tass reported on Friday. .

Hypersonic missiles can travel up to nine times the speed of sound, and Putin said these Russian missiles are second to none and will be deployed with the Navy in the coming months.

Andrei Shiplyuk heads the hypersonics laboratory at the institute of theoretical and applied mechanics in Novosibirsk and in recent years has coordinated research to support the development of hypersonic missile systems, according to the institute’s website.

Last month, Tass reported that Anatoly Maslov, another senior scientist at the institute, situated in the Soviet-era Akademgorodok science park in Novosibirsk, about 2,800 km east of Moscow, had also been arrested.

According to Tass, Shiplyuk’s colleagues said on Friday that searches had been carried out at the institute. According to the state news agency, an unnamed source said Shiplyuk had been transferred to Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

The Defense Ministry said in May that it had successfully tested a Zircon hypersonic missile at a range of around 1,000 km, and days later the Northern Fleet commander revealed that the system would be deployed on a new frigate before the end of the year.

Several Russian scientists have been charged in recent years with treason, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, for allegedly passing sensitive material to foreigners. Kremlin critics say the arrests are often the result of unfounded paranoia.








