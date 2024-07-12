In Rostov Oblast, the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service and his first deputy resigned

The head of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) for Rostov Oblast, Dmitry Bezrukikh, and his first deputy have resigned. This was reported by RIA News.

On the morning of June 16, six prisoners managed to escape from the cell of Rostov’s SIZO-1 and take the prison staff hostage. Special forces stormed the pretrial detention center. Following the incident, a commission of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia began an internal investigation, as a result of which four employees were fired and 16 employees of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service and the SIZO were brought to disciplinary responsibility.

Now the materials with the revealed violations have been sent to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General’s Office. They will give a legal assessment.

Earlier it was reported that the 23-year-old inspector, who was held hostage, was transferred to an administrative position in the regional office of the Federal Penitentiary Service.