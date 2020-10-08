The head of Rosstat Pavel Malkov took part in testing the Russian vaccine against coronavirus. According to him, despite the introduction of digital technologies, the use of video conferencing and other measures, about 500 people have been ill with coronavirus infection and viral pneumonia in the statistics system during the pandemic.

“I managed to avoid the disease, although a lot of people nearby suffered from coronavirus infection, including my two deputies. I also took part in testing the vaccine, got vaccinated among the “experimenters,” he said in an interview with Izvestia.

Pavel Malkov was vaccinated with the Sputnik vaccine in two stages with a break of 21 days.

“I didn’t feel anything special. There was no fever, no chills, only fatigue at the end of the working day, “- said the head of Rosstat. He added that he got vaccinated also because of the large number of travel related to the census.

Last week, Rosstat published data that showed a sharp increase in mortality in May-July this year, and the number of deaths is two times more than those who died due to the coronavirus. However, according to Pavel Malkov, it is too early to talk about the real consequences of the pandemic for demography:

“It’s too early to talk about it. The mortality rate has increased. But people are also dying who, without the coronavirus, would have died a few months later due to severe chronic diseases. This is also reflected in the mortality curve and in the future may slightly adjust it downward. What will happen to the birth rate is also a big question. There are different versions, including that against the background of the coronavirus, it may well grow, “he said.

At the end of the year, Rosstat plans to come out with a comprehensive report, in which the department will try to answer the question about the impact of the pandemic on demography.

