About a quarter of the population has immunity to coronavirus in Russia, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on the air Channel One…

According to her, an average of 20-25% of Russians have developed antibodies.

Recall that as of January 28, 3,793,810 cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Russia, of which 19,138 in the last 24 hours. 492,901 people are in the active phase of the disease.

Earlier, Areg Totolyan, an immunologist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, director of the Pasteur Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Areg Totolyan, announced a faster appearance of antibodies to coronavirus in children. The expert noted that children most often carry the infection either asymptomatically or in a mild form.