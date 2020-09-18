The elected head of the Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin was hospitalized with coronavirus. About it TASS told the press service of the regional administration. Makhonin won the election for governor of the Perm Territory last week with 75.69% of the vote.

Makhonin reportedly experienced mild symptoms and passed the test. After 24 hours, a positive result was obtained and the politician was hospitalized to ensure isolation. According to the press service, Makhonin is mildly ill and receives standard treatment.

Earlier it became known that about 50 deputies of the Russian State Duma had had the coronavirus by mid-August.