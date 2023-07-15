KGeneral medical director Andreas Gassen has warned of the failure of the hospital reform if the federal-state plans are not substantially improved. “If outpatient treatment is not strengthened by involving practices and the selection of the right clinics is not coordinated intelligently and strategically, then this reform will fail,” said the chairman of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” on Saturday.

In Germany there are still “absurdly many” inpatient procedures, “that’s why it’s extremely annoying and absolutely incomprehensible that the health insurance companies are blocking outpatient treatment,” said Gassen. “Far too many treatments are still being provided on an inpatient basis and insured persons’ money is being squandered.”

It is also not a solution to reimburse hospitals with low patient numbers for costs “for beds that nobody needs,” said the head of the panel doctor. Here, too, the reform plans would have to be “considerably” improved. What Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) had agreed with the states or the states had “enforced” “appears at best as a first surcharge,” said Gassen. “It was obviously important to the minister to clear up the subject in the media first. The real work is still to come.”

Houses with 40, 50 or 100 beds and low occupancy “should be closed or, where it makes sense, converted into health centers,” demanded the KBV chairman. Practices could be located there that are not staffed from morning to night every day, but where general practitioners and specialists treat patients on specified days.







“But you don’t need a small hospital structure with high administrative costs, poor staffing and a very limited range of medical services,” said Gassen. A real structural reform, on the other hand, would improve care and job satisfaction and would benefit everyone, especially the people in the region. “Because the way it is, the workload is dramatic in many places and the dissatisfaction of the medical and nursing staff is high,” added the KBV boss.