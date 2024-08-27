Bogomaz: head of one of the districts, an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and a driver were injured in an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The head of the Starodubsky municipal district, Alexander Podolny, an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and a driver were injured in an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Bryansk region. This was stated by the governor of the Russian region, Alexander Bogomaz, in Telegram-channel.

According to the governor, the attack was on the village of Kurkovichi, kamikaze drones began dropping explosive devices, which caused a fire in one of the houses. When the head of the municipality and the fire brigade arrived at the scene to help the residents, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a second strike.

“The fire and rescue service employee, the head of the municipality and the driver were taken to the district hospital, where they received the necessary medical care,” Bogomaz said.