Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 17:52

The Attorney General of São Paulo, Paulo Sérgio de Oliveira, stated this Saturday, the 10th, that the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office will participate in the investigations into the plane crash that resulted in the death of 62 people in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. However, he emphasized that, for now, there is no reason to interrupt Voepass’ activities.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office will also join the investigation effort. We will also investigate through the Civil Police, our agencies, the Public Prosecutor’s Office itself, in addition to the federal spheres that will act on this issue,” he said, in a press conference at the Oscar Freire Institute, where families of the victims were received and should help in identifying the bodies.

When asked about the possibility of interrupting the airline’s operations, the attorney general described the measure as “very premature” and highlighted that the focus now is on assisting the victims. “No emergency element has arisen that would require any action to interrupt the activities,” he said.

On the same occasion, Luciana Jordão, head of the São Paulo Public Defender’s Office, stated that the São Paulo and Paraná public defender’s offices are working together to welcome families. According to her, the main focus has been to provide information on documentation, offer initial legal advice and provide psychological and social support.

Regarding the possibility of suing the airline, Luciana clarified that this issue is not being addressed at the moment. “Our first focus now is to support these families,” she said, adding that the victims’ families will be able to count on legal assistance from the public defender’s office when the time comes. “The institutions will work together on this issue, but at a later stage.”