Investigative Committee: Moscow Solntsevsky Court Head Mateta Stole 25 Million Rubles and 700,000 Euros

The Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia suspects the chairman of the Solntsevsky Court of Moscow, Artem Mateta, of stealing almost 25 million rubles, 700 thousand euros from a businessman and attempting to steal another 80 thousand dollars. This was reported by “Interfax” with reference to the materials of the criminal case received by the High Qualification Collegium of Judges (HQCJ) of Russia.

According to investigators, in 2020, the judge participated in a criminal scheme to steal money from a businessman, whom he promised to help overturn decisions of the Supreme Court of Russia and the Arbitration Court of Bashkortostan, as well as terminate an investigation conducted in the Chelyabinsk Region.

Mateta and his accomplices had no opportunity to solve the businessman’s problems, but they received 24.8 million rubles and 700 thousand euros from him. And in 2024, they deceived the victim again, promising to help with the necessary decision by the Arbitration Court of the Moscow Region for 80 thousand dollars.

The businessman filed a complaint with law enforcement agencies and agreed to participate in an operational experiment to expose a corruption crime. On June 14, Mateta was detained by FSB officers after receiving fake money.

The High Qualification Commission of Judges gave its consent to initiate a criminal case against the judge based on the submission of the Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

Mateta does not admit his guilt, claiming that he was provoked by law enforcement agencies.