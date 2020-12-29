After the fire at Camp Lipa, refugees have returned. The head of mission of the International Organization for Migration calls for them to be removed.

taz: Mr. van der Auweraert, you have just been to Camp Lipa. How bad is the situation?

Peter van der Auweraert is Belgian and has been Country Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Bosnia-Herzegovina since 2017.

Peter van der Auweraert: There are around 700 people in Lipa who were brought back to the destroyed camp by the police when they tried to get to the city of Bihać on foot. You are not allowed to leave the camp. The conditions there are terrible: no water, no electricity and the few tents that were spared the fire are so heavy from the snow that they threaten to collapse. The migrants warm themselves at fire pits – which is extremely dangerous. We have seen over the past week how quickly tents can catch fire. We have to get the people out of Lipa, if only for security reasons.

What happened to the rest of the refugees? 1,400 people were housed in Lipa.

Some have made it to Bihać and joined groups of migrants in the forests and abandoned houses around them.

The fire was believed to have started after the IOM closed the camp with no alternative available. Then the situation escalated. Was the closure a mistake?

We didn’t make the decision easy for ourselves. Since May we have asked the Bosnian authorities to provide water and electricity. We postponed the closure several times because the authorities promised a political agreement. The IOM has to guarantee the people in the camps safety and basic supplies. We couldn’t do that in Lipa. When the first snow fell, the prayer tent collapsed – luckily no one had just prayed. The migrants were in danger there. They didn’t have toilets or showers either.

But the closure with no alternative had far-reaching consequences. How could the IOM have acted better from today’s perspective?

I don’t know what we could have done differently. We tried to find solutions with local politicians and municipalities. But efforts, such as moving the migrants to Bira in the meantime in order to improve Lipa, were unsuccessful.

Are there other accommodation options now?

The Council of Ministers of Bosnia-Herzegovina (the executive branch of the government, editor’s note) suggested that the migrants be taken to the Bira camp near Bihać. 1,500 to 2,000 people could be accommodated there, and the equipment is also available. The local politicians prevented that.

How is that possible?

Due to the complex political system in Bosnia, the decision lies with the individual cantons, not with the central council. We are now working on a solution to at least accommodate the migrants in Lipa elsewhere. Then there are still 1,500 people camping in the woods. So far, the IOM has only helped them with a few sleeping bags, jackets and food rations. At the end of the day, migrants are the victims of these political ties, but the local population also suffers. Because it would be better for them if there was a central warehouse where the police can guarantee security than hundreds of little Lipas and Biras.

What is the EU to blame? After all, illegal and violent pushbacks by the Croatian border police have long been known. Many of the refugees became increasingly desperate.

I cannot criticize the work of the EU in Bosnia-Herzegovina. You always tried to mediate.

And what about Croatia?

Time and again, migrants have returned from the Croatian border with injuries. Some time ago our team picked up a group of young men – all dressed in underwear. They have repeatedly reported that they were Croatian border police. I can’t verify that. But an independent investigation into what is happening on the Croatian side is needed. Of course, every country has the right to protect its borders. But that has to take place within international law.