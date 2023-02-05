The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kirilo Budanov, 37, will replace Oleksii Reznikov as defense minister, following corruption scandals and awaiting a new Russian offensive, MP David Arakhamia announced on Sunday.

“Kirilo Budanov will head the Ministry of Defense, which is absolutely logical in times of war,” said the deputy.

Reznikov, 56, will be appointed Minister of Strategic Industries, added Arakhamia, without giving a date for his replacement.

“The war dictates the movements of personnel”, emphasized the deputy. “The enemy prepares to advance and we prepare to defend ourselves.”

Reznikov was appointed Minister of Defense in November 2021 and helped gain Western military support to strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, his ministry has recently been embroiled in corruption scandals.

Deputy Defense Minister Viacheslav Shapovalov, who is responsible for logistical support to the armed forces, was forced to resign last month after the ministry was accused of signing inflated contracts to supply food to troops.

Speaking hours before Arakhamia’s speech, Reznikov did not say whether he planned to remain at the head of the ministry, but noted that his fate could only be decided by the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who has hardened his fight against corruption.

“The stress I have suffered this past year is difficult to measure. I’m not ashamed of anything. My conscience is absolutely clear,” Reznikov said.

His departure comes when “the situation is very difficult in the Donetsk region, where there are fierce battles”, President Zelensky stressed tonight. “Many reports indicate that the occupiers want to do something symbolic in February, to try to avenge their defeats last year. We see this increasing pressure in different frontline zones,” he added.

Ukrainian and Russian troops today engaged in heavy fighting in Bakhmut on Ukraine’s eastern front.

