Kurchatov Mayor Korpunkov Calls Information About Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Shelling Fake

The head of Kurchatov Igor Korpunkov denied information about the shelling of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), calling it fake. This was reported by RIA News.

According to him, the facility is operating normally.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Kursk Region Directorate called reports about the evacuation of residents of the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) fake.

On August 6, Ukrainian soldiers, supported by heavy equipment, attempted to break through the Russian state border. Russian troops managed to stop the penetration into the region. At the moment, the saboteurs have retreated.