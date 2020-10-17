The 32-year-old head of the Republic of Khakassia Valentin Konovalov contracted the coronavirus. The politician told about this in his Instagram…

“Today I have confirmed COVID-19,” he wrote. – I am on self-isolation, I feel fine. I will work remotely, I keep in touch with deputies and ministers, and I plan to hold meetings online. “

According to site stopkoronavirus.ru, 75 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Khakassia per day, in total, 5373 cases of infection have been recorded in the republic since the beginning of the epidemic, 57 people have died.

On October 14, the governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, became infected with the coronavirus. Because of this, he postponed his inauguration. Sitnikov, 57, said that he was feeling well, he had no fever and no health problems.